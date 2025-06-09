Lautoka’s Vanuatu import adapting to Fijian football

21-year-old Rodney Lava

Lautoka FC’s newest Vanuatu import, 21-year-old Rodney Lava, is steadily adjusting to the intensity of football in Fiji.

The 21-year-old arrived in Fiji recently along with his teammates Joe Nasgeni and Lenny Kltalaw.

With Nigerian Usman Omede and Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi already registered, Lautoka only added Rodney Lava to their Extra Battle of the Giants roster.

Article continues after advertisement

The young striker admits the transition from Vanuatu’s football landscape has been eye-opening.

“I am grateful to the Lautoka administration for bringing me to Fiji. Yes, it’s harder here in Fiji, but I have been training with the team, and coaches have taught me a lot of things.”

Lava made his debut with two goals during Round 13 of the Extra Premier League, where Lautoka thrashed Labasa 4-1 at Subrail Park.

Lautoka president Shalendra Prasad sees talent in Lava and believes he’s a good addition.

However, Prasad also noted that Lava needs to get used to the physical nature and unique playing style of Fijian football.

He’s hopeful that with enough training from the coaches, Lava will gradually improve and fit well into the team’s attack.

Paradise Seafood Lautoka will play Sigatoka Electric Nadroga at 2 pm on Friday, Dayals Sawmillers Ba at 3 pm on Saturday, and Extra Supermarket Labasa at 4 pm on Sunday.

You can catch live commentary of the BOG on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.