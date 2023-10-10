Late drama in IDC encounter

A goal each in the added time in the second half has seen Ajay Trading Rewa and Professional Valuation/ Easy Kool Nadi end in an exciting 2-all draw at the Courts Inter District Championship in Suva.

Just as Epeli Valevou had thought he had given Rewa the win with a late strike, Eneriko Matau levelled it just moments later.

The battle at HFC Bank saw Rewa get a goal early in the second spell through Iosefo Verevou to lead 1-0.

This came after Nadi failed to clear a corner and the resulting attempt before Verevou drove left footer into the goal.

However, Nadi levelled through Rahul Krishna after a Ratu Tulivou shot was initially saved by Rewa stopper, Mohammed Alam.

In the first half, Rewa had chances to get a goal but this failed to materialize.

The best opportunity saw a strike come off the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Rewa’s Emori Ragata who got injured during the OFC Futsal Cup in New Zealand has suspected ACL injury and is likely to have an operation there.

This has effectively ruled him out of the IDC.

Rewa plays Suva at 7pm tomorrow, while Nadi meets Navua at 1pm.

In the Premier Division match, Tavua defeated Rakiraki 3-2 at the Fiji FA Academy Ground.