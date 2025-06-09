Krishna hits the ground running at Bula FC

Roy Krishna. [Source: Bula FC/Facebook]

Bula FC returned to the training paddock with renewed energy and all eyes were firmly on Roy Krishna as the club’s marquee signing joined his new teammates over the weekend.

After a short break, the squad resumed pre-season preparations with a high-intensity session that set the tone for the months ahead.

Krishna, fresh from featuring in the Kerala Super League semi-finals just last week, wasted no time getting involved, immediately lifting the tempo with his sharp movement, professionalism and leadership.

The arrival of Fiji’s most accomplished football export signals a bold new chapter for Bula FC.

Beyond the goals and experience he brings, Krishna’s presence is already setting standards on the training field, offering younger players a first-hand look at what it takes to compete at the highest level.

With pre-season now underway and momentum building, excitement is growing around the club as it shapes up for what promises to be a defining season.

Bula FC will meet Vanuatu United FC in their first match on the 17th of next month in Auckland, New Zealand.

