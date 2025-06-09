Key players out for Bula Boys

Setareki Hughes (left), Roy Krishna, Akuila Mataisuva (right)

Three key players will not be available for the Bula Boys in their Kings Cup campaign in Thailand next month.

Rewa midfielder Setareki Hughes has withdrawn due to family commitments, while Suva goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva is unavailable because of work commitments.

Team captain Roy Krishna will also miss the camp as he continues his recovery from injury.

However, Labasa’s Anish Khem and Ilisoni Lolaivalu have been drafted into the extended squad.

Their inclusion brings a blend of defensive stability and attacking flair as the Bula Boys gear up to face regional heavyweights in one of Asia’s most prestigious invitational tournaments.

The national squad will assemble this weekend at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba to begin preparations.

Fiji will face host nation Thailand in their opening match on September 4 and a victory would see them progress to the final on September 7, where they would meet either Iraq or Hong Kong.

Coach Marika Rodu stresses that squad selection has been made with a focus on the next FIFA World Cup qualification cycle, prioritizing players who will be available for the long-term project.

Several senior players have not been considered due to age-related limitations.

Extended Squad

Goalkeepers

Jitoko Vulaca (Labasa)

Joela Biuvanua (Nadi)

Isikeli Sevanaia (Lautoka)

Alzar Alam (Ba)

Defenders

Gabiriele Matanisiga (Rewa)

Patrick Joseph (Rewa)

Simione Nabenu (Lautoka)

Samuela Navoce (Ba)

Mohammed Ayman (Nadi)

Isimeli Gavidi (Ba)

Sitiveni Rakai (Labasa)

Lekima Gonerau (Labasa)

Sterling Vasconcellos (Eastern Suburbs, NZ)

Midfielders

Ivan Kumar (Rewa)

Avisai Vunisasaro (Ba)

Tevita Waranaivalu (Rewa)

Malakai Lavecake (Nadroga)

Penisoni Tirau (Ba)

Thomas Dunn (Eastern Suburbs, NZ)

Strikers

Epeli Valevou (Rewa)

Rusiate Doidoi (Labasa)

Etonia Dogalau (Ba)

Mohammed Shazil Ali (Lautoka)

Veleni Rasorewa (Fiji U-17)

Christopher Wasasala (Labasa)

