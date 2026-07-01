Bellingham double sends England to World Cup semis

England after their quarter-final win over Norway this win.

England secured a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals after edging Norway 2-1 at Miami Stadium in the United States this morning.

The quarter-final was locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes before Jude Bellingham struck in the third minute of stoppage time to grab his second goal of the match and send England through.

England held firm in the closing moments to seal the dramatic victory, bringing Norway’s impressive World Cup campaign to an end.