IDC battle starts at Laucala

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The kickoff for football’s most prestigious tournament takes place today in Suva.

The Courts Inter District Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium will feature an intense battle among 20 teams across three divisions.

Historically, Ba has stood as the most successful team in the Super Premier grade, closely followed by Lautoka and Suva.

Suva, the defending champion, clinched victory last year with a resounding 4-1 win over Navua at the same venue.

Mohammed Yusuf, the Chief Executive of the Fiji Football Association, eagerly anticipates another thrilling year of competition at the tournament.

“Before the official opening by Honorable Jese Saukuru, at 3pm the Fiji Women’s and New Caledonia will play, so people going to watch Premier and Super Premier play, this will be a bonus for them.”

In today’s lineup, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Ba at 10.30am, while Ajay Trading Rewa takes on Nadi at 12.30pm.

The official opening ceremony, presided over by Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru, is scheduled for 5pm.

At 5.30pm, Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprises Suva squares off against Navua, followed by Extra Labasa and Lauoka at 7.30pm.

In the other divisions, Northland Tailevu meets Bua at 10.30 am in the senior grade, while in the Premier division, Tavua clashes with Rakiraki at 12.30pm and Nasinu goes head-to-head with Nadroga at 3pm.

These games will take place at the Fiji FA Academy grounds.

At 10.30am, Lami plays Dreketi at Bidesi Park.

For live commentaries on all Super Premier games, you can tune in to Mirchi FM.