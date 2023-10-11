High stakes at Courts IDC

On the second day of the Courts Inter District Championship, some teams find themselves in need of positive results to remain in contention for the Super Premier grade title.

Following yesterday’s matches, Newline Chemicals/Chandra Enterprises Suva and Tigers Lautoka are leading their respective pools.

Defending champions Suva secured a 2-0 victory over Aldex Trading/River Tubing Navua.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua’s upcoming match against Professional Valuation/Easy Kool Nadi becomes crucial as they must secure a result to stay in contention. A loss could jeopardize their chances.

Suva will face Ajay Trading Rewa, and a victory could propel the hosts into the semi-finals.

Rewa, having played to a 2-all draw against Nadi yesterday, will also aim for a win to advance.

Lautoka showcased their strength with a 3-1 victory over Extra Supermarket Labasa.

They are set to face RC Manubhai Ba, who secured a 1-0 win over Tailevu Naitasiri yesterday.

A win for either Ba or Lautoka should secure them a spot in the last four.

Labasa and Oceania Fibre Glass/Security Management Tailevu Naitasiri face off in a crucial clash, with both teams needing a win to remain in contention for a place in the last four.

Today’s matches at the HFC Bank Stadium include a Premier grade encounter between Nadroga and Savusavu at 11 am.

The Super Premier games kick off at 1pm with Nadi facing Navua.

At 3pm, Lautoka takes on Ba, followed by a match between Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri at 5 PM.

The day concludes with a Southern derby between Suva and Rewa at 7pm.

Over at the Fiji FA Academy ground, Tavua plays Seaqaqa at 11 Aam, followed by Bua meeting Taveuni at 1 pm, and Nadogo facing Dreketi at 3pm.

You can tune in for live commentaries of all Super Premier games on Mirchi FM.