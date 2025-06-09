Guru Nanak seals quarter-final berth

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Shree Guru Nanak Khalsa College has secured its place in the quarter-finals of the Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship 2026 after finishing the Under-19 pool stage unbeaten in Labasa.

Guru Nanak capped its Pool A campaign with a convincing 3–1 victory over MGM High School today, finishing top of the pool with seven points.

The side began its campaign with a hard-fought 0–0 draw against Vunimono High School before finding its rhythm in a 3–0 win over Ratu Navula College on Day One.

That victory gave Guru Nanak four points heading into today’s decisive clash, where it delivered once again to book its place in the last eight.

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With defending champions Tabia Sanatan College not taking part this year, the U19 title is up for grabs, with a new national champion set to be crowned in Labasa.

Meanwhile, Vunimono kept its quarter-final hopes alive with a commanding 5–0 win over Ratu Navula to finish Pool A with five points.

The side must now wait on results from the remaining pools to see whether five points will be enough to earn one of the three best runners-up spots.