Five DFPL games set for this weekend

Five Digicel Fiji Premier League games will be taking place this week.

Round 17 of DFPL will see Nadroga battling Suva this Friday at 7 p.m at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Lautoka will be hosting Tailevu Naitasiri at the same time on Saturday.

There will be three games taking place on Sunday at different venues.

Tavua will meet Labasa at Garvey Park at 2pm.

Suva is set to face Nadi at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva while Navua will host Nadroga, both will commence at 3p.m.

You can listen to the Suva vs Nadi match live on Mirchi FM.