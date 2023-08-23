First match contributes to player development: Sam

[ Source :Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Fiji Beach Soccer coach Jerry Sam believes their opening match at the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup tournament contributes to the development of the players.

They were defeated 6-3 by the Solomon Islands yesterday, learning valuable lessons they hope to build on in their next match today.

Sam says they’re looking forward to seeing what their next opponent will bring on the sand.

Article continues after advertisement

‘Definitely, this game will help us improve and develop for the next game and as I said, these boys are football players but performance is something else that as a coach I’m really proud of them.’

Sam adds his players showed a lot of resilience and determination yesterday, factors that will add to their aspired success.

Fiji takes on Tonga at 11.45 am today and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.