Fiji Women to play New Caledonia in Friendly

[File]

The IDC Courts Inter-District Competition, commencing on Tuesday, promises a series of thrilling games.

Among them is the highly anticipated match between our esteemed Fiji Women’s National team and the New Caledonia Women’s team.

This particular game holds great significance as it serves as a crucial stepping stone and preparation for the upcoming Pacific Games

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Football Association Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal is urging all football enthusiasts to show their unwavering support for our women’s team as they face off on Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Pal further emphasizes that the Young Kulas have diligently prepared themselves and eagerly anticipate the challenge posed by the New Caledonians, with the match scheduled to commence at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The New Caledonia Women’s side will be playing three matches while in the country.