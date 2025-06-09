Fiji U16 wary of New Caledonia

[Photo Credit: Fiji Football]

Our national team will be playing against New Caledonia in the OFC Men’s Under-16 Football Championship in Honiara, Solomon Islands today.

Fiji and New Caledonia have both produced their share of attacking flair.

New Caledonia stunned many by holding New Zealand to a draw in the group stage, showing they can match the region’s best.

Article continues after advertisement

Their midfield control and physicality will be key weapons.

Fiji defeated Tahiti 2-1 in its opening game before thrashing Cook Islands 5-nil and beating Papua New Guinea in their final pool A match 2-nil.

National U-16 coach Sunil Kumar says they all know New Caledonia is a powerhouse in Oceania, and Fiji is aware of their strengths.

Kumar says going into the semi-final, their main focus is they boost their discipline in terms of organisation and team structure and then stick to the plan that they have set.

New Caledonia coach Frances Watrone says it’s no coincidence Fiji are in the semi-finals.

Speaking to OFC media, he adds Fiji is a formidable team, very athletic and effective both in attack and in defence.

Fiji and New Caledonia clash at 2:30pm today, while the other semifinal will see New Zealand play PNG.

The two finalists will book their place at next year’s FIFA U-16 Men’s World Cup in Qatar, and the 3rd placed team also has a chance to qualify for the global showpiece in the Middle East.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.