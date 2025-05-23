Fiji FA Introduces alcohol testing

For the first time in football history, the Fiji Football Association will implement alcohol testing in addition to screening for drugs such as marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine, starting with next week’s Bic Fiji FACT.

This new measure has already been communicated to all participating teams and officials.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji Football Association’s General Manager Operations, Anushil Kumar, says that Healthplus Diagnostics, an ISO-certified laboratory, will manage all testing.

“Healthplus Diagnostics will do 10-panel testing, which involves all kinds of hard drugs, and now these screenings will also include Alcohol testing using the same urine sample.”

Kumar says that the suggestion to include alcohol testing came from the lab officials themselves.

This expanded testing protocol comes in response to observations from previous tournaments, including last year’s Fiji FACT in Labasa, where football players were reportedly seen engaging in partying and drinking at clubs or private gatherings during the competition period.

These activities often occurred the night before players were expected to represent their clubs on the field.

With the introduction of alcohol testing, such behavior is expected to cease.

Players will now need to exercise greater caution, especially when playing consecutive matches, to avoid disciplinary action should they test positive.

