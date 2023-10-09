FFA ready for Courts IDC kickoff

The Fiji Football Association is all set for the start of the Courts Inter-District Championship tomorrow.

Fiji FA’s Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, has voiced his confidence in the preparations, assuring that everything is well-organized.

Yusuf guarantees that the playing field is in pristine condition, promising spectators an exciting display of exceptional football matches.

“Half stadium tickets have been sold to corporate companies and organizations, and of course individual tickets are still being sold.”

A total of eight matches are scheduled for tomorrow’s event. The first match between Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri will commence at 10.30 am, followed by the match between Rewa and Nadi at 12.30 pm.

Furthermore, a friendly match between the Fiji Women’s team and New Caledonia is scheduled for 3 pm. Suva will compete against Navua at 5.30 pm, while Lautoka will face Labasa at 7.30 pm.

Simultaneously, at the Fiji FA ground, Northland Tailevu will meet Bua at 10.30 am, Tavua will meet Rakiraki at 12.30 pm, and Nadroga will clash with Nasinu at 3 pm.