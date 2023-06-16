Doors open up for School's Rugby League

The St.Kirwans Academy Under-18s are in the country with some NRL scouts and are currently on school visits.

Last year, the Australian team scouted two students from Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers High School, who are now members of the visiting squad.

They were given a school tour at SGS and Marist yesterday, the former schools of the two Fijian young men who are now part of the visiting squad.

According to FSSRL Marketing, Sponsorship, and Media Officer Lai Corerega, they will compete against the South-Eastern and West academies.

Corerega commended Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata for bringing the team from Australia over.

St.Kirwan Academy coach Nathan Norford says they are here for more than scouting and are looking forward to their time here in Fiji.

“We’re really expecting to engage with the culture as much as possible, Lovely people are always engaging and giving us an opportunity their ways and be a part of their culture so that’s one thing I’m expecting.”

Norford says this may be a chance for some young rugby league players to be scouted.

Kirwan High Rugby League Academy is the premier Rugby League Academy in North Queensland and is nationally recognized for its elite high performance.

This program is a proven pathway to the NRL and is underpinned by the development of personal excellence, on and off the field.

Founded on high expectations, their program provides students with skills to achieve personal excellence as they pursue their academic and rugby league goals.