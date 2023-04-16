Delta Tigers remain unbeaten

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Rewa is now the only unbeaten team in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after beating Lautoka 4-1 at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori.

Both sides came into the match without losing a game but that ended for Lautoka today.

Abbu Zahid was on song for Rewa with two goals to his name.

The win also puts Rewa at the top of the DFPL ladder with 13 points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 1 0 12 4 +8 13 LAUTOKA 5 3 1 1 14 7 +7 10 NADI 5 3 0 2 10 9 +1 9 BA 5 2 2 1 4 3 +1 8 LABASA 5 2 1 2 5 5 0 7 SUVA 4 2 1 1 9 3 +6 7 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 5 2 0 3 6 10 -4 6 NAVUA 5 0 3 2 5 9 -4 3 NADROGA 4 1 0 3 5 10

-5 3 Tavua 5 0 1 4 7 16 -9 1

The hosts were leading 2-1 at halftime with goals to Abbu Zahid and Patrick Joseph while Aprosa Yada scored for the Sugar City side.

Kavaia Rawaqa and Zahid added another two goals for Rewa in the second half.



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

In other games, Nadi beat Tavua 5-2 and Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Navua 3-2.