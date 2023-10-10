Blues tame Babasiga Lions

Sairusi Nalaubu celebrates after scoring for Lautoka against Labasa

In a showdown defined by tenacity and determination, Tiger Restaurant Lautoka emerged victorious with a3- 1 triumph over Extra Supermarket Labasa at the Courts Inter District Championship in Suva.

Led by the prolific Fijian goal scorer Sairusi Nalaubu, Lautoka showcased their prowess with two goals during the first half. Nalaubu played a pivotal role in the first goal, setting up Saula Waqa.

Later, Nalaubu displayed remarkable speed, outpacing the Labasa defense to slot the ball past Lions’ goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau.

Labasa received a lifeline when a penalty was awarded, and Christopher Wasasala converted it into a goal.

However, despite their efforts, Labasa couldn’t secure the much-needed equalizer.

Usman Omede sealed the three points in added time for Lautoka.

In other matches within the Super Premier grade, Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprise Suva clinched a 2-0 victory against Aldex/River Tubing Navua, while RC Manubhai Ba secured a 1-0 win over Oceania Fibre Glass/Security Management Tailevu Naitasiri.

Ajay Trading Rewa and Professional Valuation/Extra Kool Nadi played to an exciting 2-2 draw.

In the senior grade, Bua emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Northland Tailevu, while Lami triumphed 2-0 against Dreketi.

In the Premier grade, Tavua narrowly defeated Rakiraki 3-2, and the match between Nadroga and Nasinu concluded in a goalless draw.

Looking ahead, tomorrow’s games at the HFC Bank Stadium include a Premier grade match between Nadroga and Savusavu at 11am.

The Super Premier games commence at 1pm, with Nadi facing Navua.

At 3pm, Lautoka takes on Ba, followed by a clash between Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri at 5 pm.

The day’s last game features a Southern derby between Suva and Rewa at 7pm.

At the Fiji FA Academy ground, at 11am, Tavua plays Seaqaqa, while at 1pm Bua meets Taveuni and at 3pm, Nadogo meets Dreketi.