Fiji Kulas gears up for Qualifiers

Fiji Kula’s new head coach Nicola Demaine will be having their first stint with our national women’s football side when they compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup OFC Qualifiers next week.

Demaine joined the side as coach on 25th Janruary after former coach Angeline Chua’s contract with the side expired in December.

Despite the limited time given to prepare for this qualifiers, Demaine says they have been progressing well over the past few weeks.

The Fiji Kulas headed into camp straight after Demaine joined.

“It’s hard to say how we’ll do at qualifiers, there’s so much variance in the teams now in Oceania. What I can say is that we will give everything our best for Fiji, for the country. I’m really happy with the progress that we’ve made so far in the training program. We’ve had a short time to get things going, but we’re developing our culture and how we want it to be.”

The qualifiers will be held at the 4R Govind Park Stadium in Ba, with the Kulas facing New Caledonia next Friday at 4pm.

They will then play Papua New Guinea on March 2nd, before taking on Vanuatu on the 5th.

