Fiji FA honored with bronze at inaugural FIFA Forward Awards

The Fiji Football Association has gained international recognition after receiving the Bronze Award at the inaugural FIFA Forward Awards, held during the FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025 in Miami.

The award celebrates Fiji FA’s significant contribution to football infrastructure development in the Oceania region through the FIFA Forward Programme.

Established to acknowledge outstanding football infrastructure projects by Oceania Member Associations, the FIFA Forward Awards aim to highlight initiatives that drive long-term football development while encouraging knowledge sharing and collaboration across the global football community.

Fiji FA’s submission, its infrastructure project at the Labasa Academy, stood out among a strong field of entries, earning third place behind two of the region’s leading football nations.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel says the achievement was a proud moment for Fiji as a whole.

“This is a proud moment for Fiji. The Bronze Award reflects our relentless efforts to develop the game across the country, from grassroots to elite football. We thank FIFA for their continued support through the Forward Programme.”

The project was praised as a benchmark for best practices in planning, execution, and delivering measurable impact across all levels of the game in Fiji.

This recognition marks a proud milestone for Fiji FA and underscores its commitment to growing the sport through sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development.

