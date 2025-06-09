Fiji amateur boxer set for World Championship

[Source: File Photo]

With one of their biggest international competition just around the corner, Fiji Amateur Boxing will be focusing on perfecting their techniques and other basics as they prepare for the Men’s and Women’s World Elite Championship.

Coach Cameron Todd will be sending six of his best boxers for the championship in England in two weeks.

His team includes Aminiasi Saratibau, Sakiusa Narara, Josaia Veiqaravi, Semi Koroi, captain Jone Davule and lone female boxer Jasmine Daunakamakama.

“In two weeks we’re heading off to Liverpool England, we have the Men’s and Women’s World Championships and it’s quite a big event, it’s prolyl the largest one in amateur boxing. We’re taking a team of six boxers, and it part of our development for Commonwealth next year.”

The Championship will provide coach Todd’s boxers with valuable exposure and experience ahead of next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The championship will be held in Liverpool, England, from September 3rd to the 14th.



