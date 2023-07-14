Farrell to create history for Fiji

Maori Farrell [Photo: Supplied]

Young Maori Farrell will create history for Fiji by becoming the first Fijian to compete internationally in platform and springboard diving.

Farrell is participating in the World Youth Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka Japan.

The 14-year-old from Wainunu in Bua says it hasn’t been easy getting to where he is today and this competition means so much to him.

He has set his eyes on the ultimate which is representing Fiji at the Los Angeles Olympics Games in 2028.

Farrell is hoping to make his mark in this sport since it is usually dominated by China.

The Canadian born diver will compete in the one meter springboard event, the first of a number of events he will take on this month in Japan.