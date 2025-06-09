Family pride drives Mateni

Nineteen-year-old Adi Raijieli Mateni is fully aware that competition for a final spot in the Young Kulas squad for the OFC Women’s Championship is fierce. Yet, she remains determined to do whatever it takes to make the team.

The Labasa native recently helped Vunimono High School’s open-grade women’s team reach the final of the Fiji Secondary Schools Inter-District Championship, where they were defeated 3-0 by Tavua College. Despite the loss, her performance caught attention and earned her a place in the extended national squad.

This is Mateni’s first time in the extended team, and after two weeks of intense training camp, the race for the final roster is growing more competitive each day.

“When my family found out I was called to join camp they were very happy and proud of me. Now I am in camp I always think about that and I don’t want to let them down. So I am ready to do whatever it takes to make the team. I will try my best.”

Motivated by the pride and happiness of her family after being called to join the Young Kulas camp, Mateni is committed to giving her best over the coming days to secure her spot.

With the team scheduled to depart for Tahiti on the 16th of this month for the OFC Women’s Championship, Mateni is focused and ready to face the challenge ahead.

