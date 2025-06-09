Elder thankful to parents for continuous support

Weightlifting Fiji is preparing for the 2026 season, and head coach Henry Elder says parental support has been crucial to the team’s international success.

Elder says parents have helped financially and provided essentials like fruits, water, and training materials during sessions.

He adds that the support of the parents also plays a huge role in motivating the athletes during training sessions and at overseas tournaments.

“I would just like to thank everybody for the support, you know the families who have come to support us throughout the year, and they’ve always showed up right throughout training.”

He adds that when parents turn up to training sessions, it’s always special for the athletes and you can actually see that they work even hard and record good results.

He also acknowledges then support of the Fiji National Sports Commission for allowing the team to use their facilities to train.

