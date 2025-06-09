Drua, Jacks unveil 2026 merch range

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, in partnership with leading retailer Jack’s of Fiji, have officially unveiled their new merchandise range for the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The launch also marked a formal signing ceremony reaffirming Jack’s of Fiji as the club’s official apparel merchandiser for the 2026 season, continuing a strong and successful partnership built on shared values of pride, community, and national identity.

The new 2026 jersey reflects the continued evolution of the Drua brand, blending fresh design elements with the core colours that have become synonymous with the club. The range captures both growth and continuity, telling the story of a team and a movement that continues to gain momentum.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijian Drua Head of Sales, Josefa Vanuaca said the 2026 design honours the club’s identity while pushing the brand forward.

“Today’s launch is especially meaningful as we share it with a partner that has been with us from the very beginning, Jack’s of Fiji. As we head into our fifth season and as the competition celebrates 30 years, this moment represents a significant milestone for the club. To unveil the range alongside a long-standing partner makes it even more special.”

Jack’s of Fiji Group Marketing Manager Akash Narsey said the partnership extends well beyond merchandise.

The 2026 merchandise range is anchored by the message “Drua Nation Lives Here,” celebrating the deep connection between the Fijian Drua, their supporters, and communities across the country.

The new range will be available through Jack’s of Fiji outlets and selected retail channels ahead of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.