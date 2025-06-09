Darge to captain Scotland during NZ and Fiji tour

Source: Reuters

Rory Darge will captain a 36-man Scotland squad on tour to New Zealand and Fiji next month, including three uncapped players named by coach Gregor Townsend on Tuesday.

Scotland are, however, without seven players who are all part of the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. An eighth Scottish selection, prop Zander Fagerson, was forced out of the Lions squad on Monday because of injury.

There is also a return for hooker George Turner after missing the last year of international rugby following his move to Japan while Matt Fagerson has been selected as he continues his recovery from injury.

Scotland start their tour against the Maori All Blacks on July 5 in Whangarei, before flying to Suva to meet Fiji on July 12.

They return to New Zealand for a test against Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on July 18.

Squad:

Backs: Fergus Burke (Saracens), Matt Currie (Edinburgh), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Adam Hastings, George Horne, Tom Jordan (all Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Harry Paterson (Edinburgh), Arron Reed (Sale Sharks), Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn (all Glasgow Warriors), Ben White (Toulon)

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge (all Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist, Patrick Harrison (both Edinburgh), Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers), Alec Hepburn (Scarlets), Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers), Alexander Masibaka (Soyaux Angouleme Charente), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints), Ben Muncaster (Edinburgh), Andy Onyeama-Christie (Saracens), Fin Richardson, Rory Sutherland (both Glasgow Warriors), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), George Turner (Kobelco Kobe Steelers), Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh).

