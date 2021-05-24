Home

Cricket

White Ferns beat Bangladesh

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 4:56 pm
[Source: Stuff.co]

New Zealand women’s cricket side, the White Ferns, thumped Bangladesh by nine wickets in Dunedin to earn their first win at the Cricket World Cup today.

The hosts shook off their shock opening game defeat as they chased down 141.

Bangladesh was restricted to 140-8 from the 27 overs they were allotted once play began after 3 pm, four hours later than originally scheduled.

Article continues after advertisement

Poor weather saw today’s match delayed at University Oval, with covers on for much of the morning.

Suzie Bates led the way with a brilliant 79 off 68 at the top of the order and she was well-supported by Amelia Kerr, who didn’t waste any time at the crease, smashing 43 off 36 balls.

The victory keeps the White Ferns in the hunt for a semi-final berth ahead of tough fixtures against India, Australia and England.

