Sharma backs Fiji’s T20 qualifier chances

Former Indian cricketer Sanjeev Sharma has praised the level of talent on display at the Easter Cricket Championship, expressing confidence in Fiji’s chances ahead of their upcoming international assignment.

Sharma admits he initially expected to make significant adjustments when he arrived, but was impressed after watching several matches.

“Honestly, when I travelled here, I thought there was a lot to work on, but after watching four games, I can see there is plenty of talent.”

He believes the current squad has what it takes to progress, backing them to reach the Super Six stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualifiers.

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“I feel this team deserves to qualify for the Super Six and I have full faith that we will do very well.”

Fiji is set to compete in Japan against the host nation, Japan, in a T20 World Cup qualifying tournament. Sharma acknowledged the challenge ahead but remains optimistic about the balance within the squad.

“Japan is a good team, but I believe we also have a well-balanced side.”

Looking ahead, Sharma highlighted key areas for improvement, particularly in fitness and fielding, which he says are crucial in the T20 format.

“Fitness is very important in T20 cricket, and fielding will be critical. We just need to rectify a few things.”

An 18-member squad has been selected for the campaign, with Sharma confident the experience will not only benefit the players but also contribute positively to the growth of cricket in Fiji.