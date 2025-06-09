Player’s bank on sisterhood ahead of East Asia-Pacific Cricket Qualifier

[File Photo]

As Fiji’s national women’s cricket team prepares to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, they are relying not only on their individual skills but also on their strong team spirit and camaraderie.

Captain Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga believes that teamwork will be key to their success, with recent training camps focused on building cohesion and understanding among the players.

The squad has been working hard in preparation, showing solid commitment and discipline.

“The girls are very excited, they’ve been waiting for quite some time now for the tournament to happen and we are all looking forward.”

The team includes two debutants, and the younger players have integrated well, contributing positively to the group dynamic.

The Qualifier will take place from September 9 to 15 at Albert Park in Suva, where Fiji will look to make a confident start on home soil.

