India-Fiji T20 Cricket continues

[Source: Fiji Cricket/Facebook]

Wardens continued their fine run in the India-Fiji T-20 Cricket Tournament after defeating Army in their Pool A clash yesterday at Albert Park in Suva.

The Army batted first and recorded 160 runs for the loss of 10 wickets.

Wardens chased the runs and made 161 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Article continues after advertisement

In another Pool A clash, Nasaqalau made 94 runs for the loss of four wickets to defeat Ono by six wickets.

Wardens then went up against CAF Warriors and batted first to make 103 runs for the loss of 10 wickets.

The Warriors then went in for the chase but could only manage 82 runs.

In Pool B, BSP took on Moce and recorded 126 runs for nine wickets.

In the chase, Moce recorded 129 runs for the loss of six wickets.

There will be two more rounds of competition, which will wrap up on the 22nd of July.