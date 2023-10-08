India captain Rohit wary of Australia's World Cup records

[Source: Reuters]

India captain Rohit Sharma is aware of Australia’s awe-inspiring record in global events and warned his team mates not to lower their guard against them in their first match of the 50-overs World Cup.

India are currently the top-ranked ODI team and they beat Australia 2-1 last month in a series before heading into the World Cup determined to repeat their 2011 feat when they won the trophy on home soil.

The conditions will feel almost equally familiar to Australia, pointed out Rohit, thanks to their participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Article continues after advertisement

India will take a late call on the participation of opener Shubman Gill, who is recovering from dengue fever.

Should he miss out, left-handed Ishan Kishan is likely to be Rohit’s opening partner though KL Rahul is also an option.

Rohit said India had the variety in their batting lineup to succeed in all conditions.