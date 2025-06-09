Cakau notes growth in local volleyball

Former Fiji Volleyball Referee Director Jerry Cakau says the sport has grown significantly since he last officiated at a tournament nearly thirteen years ago.

Cakau, who is currently a school teacher back in Australia, was called in as the competitions director of the Rooster Chicken End-of-Year Volleyball Festival.

After observing player performances throughout the day, Cakau said he was impressed with the standard on display, noting that players now demonstrate a much stronger understanding of the game compared to previous years.

“Just looking back to the last time I officiated a match here in Fiji, there has been so much growth in the sport and it’s really nice to see. I was impressed with many things I saw today, and I am really looking forward to tomorrow.”

He added that there has been a marked improvement in the overall quality of volleyball, which he attributed to the sustained development efforts of Fiji Volleyball over the years.

He also mentions that having teams from as far as Macuata come down to compete, shows how much the sport has grown over the years.

The tournament is being held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva and will conclude tomorrow.

