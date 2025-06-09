Bula FC welcomes strength and conditioning coach

Indian national Joshua Raj has joined the Bula FC camp as the club’s strength and conditioning coach for the OFC Pro League season.

Joshua arrived in Fiji last week and has already begun working closely with the squad as preparations continue for the OFC Pro League.

Originally from India, Joshua brings over seven years of experience in high-performance fitness, having worked with athletes across India, the Middle East, and Europe.

He said he was grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the club and contribute to the growth of football in Fiji.

“I hope things go well in place. I think there’s a great potential with the team and there’s a mixture of young talents and a bit of experience. I believe foreigners coming in; though the culture that they’re going to bring in from different places is definitely going to add more value to the team and also the staff and the expertise is definitely going to add more value and I believe that even as we head towards the competition I’m sure that all of us are going to be on the same page and we are ready for it.”

He has previously served as a Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Indian Football Federation, working across the men’s, women’s and age-group national teams.

At club level, he was also the Performance Coach for Malappuram FC in the Kerala Super League, where Fijian star Roy Krishna featured as a marquee player last season.

He has also worked as a Strength and Conditioning Coach with Rapidsportfitness center in India.

