Tahikia calls on boxing fans to back him this Friday

Nadroga boxer Kaliova Tahikia. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

Nadroga boxer Kaliova Tahikia is urging fans to rally behind him this Friday at the FMF Bluewater Boxing Promotions, where he will face reigning light welterweight champion Ronald Naidu.

Tahikia, the son of former boxing star Tevita Vakalalabure, says he is grateful to promoter Sameer Khan for the opportunity and is determined to deliver a performance that will keep spectators “at the edge of the seat.”

He admits his opponent will be equally prepared, adding that “most of the talking will be done inside the ring on game day.”

Article continues after advertisement

“If you’ll be in Nadi this Friday do come on down and cheer us on, it will be much needed.”

Tahikia says he is also looking forward to watching other boxers step into the ring, just as much as competing in his own bout.

The Mavua Nadroga fighter knows the challenge ahead will not be an easy one, especially against a champion in his division who has waited five years for a worthy opponent.

The FMF Bluewater Boxing Promotions will take place this Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The event will be streamed live on Viti Plus.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.