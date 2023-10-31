Junior Ali to build on fathers legacy

[Source: Tuwai Investment Pte Ltd/ Facebook]

Going through hardships at a very young age is something that keeps Junior Joy Ali going.

Despite facing hardships at a young age and not having the same amount of time with his parents as other children, Ali has dedicated himself to the sport of boxing since the age of 14.

Ali will be making his debut in the Tuwai Boxing Promotions this Saturday.

Junior Ali, the son of Joy Ali, will be out to continue his father’s legacy and take it to the next level.

“All I know is that I’ll give my best and I’ll stop this fight in an early round.”

Excitement is building among fans as Ali gets ready to showcase his skills in front of his home crowd.

He is grateful for the opportunity to fight in his hometown and expects the event to be a thrilling experience.

Ali is determined to make it an early night against his opponent, Ronesh Prasad, in the 4×3 category at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.