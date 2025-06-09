Excitement builds for ZEG Kings Boxing Promotion

Boxing fans can expect a thrilling night of action and entertainment when the ZEG Kings Boxing Promotion takes center stage on November 1st.

The event will feature a stacked lineup of local and international fighters, promising an evening of high-quality bouts and community spirit.

Promoter Nahroon Buksh says the team has worked hard to ensure fans get the best boxing experience possible.

“King’s Boxing Promotion has always believed in giving the best to the public. We have brought up such a line-up that will encourage more people to come.”

He added that boxers from Thailand, India, New Zealand, and Australia will compete, with support from long-time partner ZEG Investments.

“We have a partner who has always supported us, ZEG Investments. I must thank the director and his team for the great support.”

Buksh also revealed that the promotion will include a charity initiative, adding a deeper purpose to the night.

