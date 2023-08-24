FIBA pays tribute to ‘Coach Mike’

[ Source : Supplied ]

The ongoing 22nd FIBA Congress in Manila, Philippines, has paid homage to the late Michael Whippy, one of Fiji’s most renowned basketball figures.

As the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 prepares to commence tomorrow, the two-day congress welcomed around 149 National Basketball Federations.

This gathering also affords FIBA’s Central Board the chance to introspect on their accomplishments and challenges during their leadership from 2019 to 2023.

Present at the event was Ioane Naivalurua, President of Basketball Fiji, who expressed appreciation for FIBA’s acknowledgement of Whippy.

Frequently referred to as ‘Coach Mike’ within the basketball community, Whippy was a former national player, national coach, and federation board member.

During the congress, FIBA recognized Whippy for his steadfast support and invaluable contributions to the sport at local, regional, and global levels.

Whippy enjoyed a prosperous basketball career, making his debut for the country in 1979 at the South Pacific Games in Suva.

He sustained this representation for nearly two decades, serving as captain on multiple occasions.

After an illustrious playing career, Whippy shifted his focus to nurturing the next generation of basketball players in Fiji.

In 1994, he established the Shaq Attack basketball club, where he trained and developed elite players.

Some of these players later achieved Fiji’s first-ever gold medal at the 2007 SPG Games in Samoa, under his coaching of the Women’s National Team.

Mirroring his triumphant playing career, he guided the Women’s National Team to numerous regional events in Palau, Spain, New Zealand, Samoa, and New Caledonia.

His contributions were nationally recognized when he received the “Coach of the Year” award at FASANOC’s National Sports Award in 2008.

Whippy’s basketball fervour was a family affair, as three out of his four children continued his legacy by representing the nation.

Son David represented Fiji on numerous occasions, while daughters Letava and Mikaelar, currently part of the national women’s team, led the way in securing the gold medal at last year’s Melanesian Cup.

Basketball Fiji remains eternally grateful for Michael Whippy’s dedication, passion, and commitment to the sport in the country.