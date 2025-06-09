Flying Fijians call up for Vakatawa and Tagi

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have drafted in Virimi Vakatawa and Luke Tagi after injuries to Semi Radradra and Tim Hoyt ruled the pair out for the remainder of the Nations Championship.

Radradra and Hoyt sustained their injuries during Fiji’s Test match against Wales over the weekend in Cardiff and will play no further part in the tour.

The inclusion of Vakatawa and Tagi provides timely reinforcement as the Flying Fijians continue preparations for their remaining fixtures.

The team has wished both Radradra and Hoyt a full and speedy recovery as they begin their rehabilitation.

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Fiji will meet England this Sunday in Liverpool.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports this Sunday at 1.10am.