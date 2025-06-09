Youth Parliament kicks off in Suva

The 2025 Fiji Youth Parliament kicks off this week in Suva, giving 58 young Fijians a platform to shape national debates and influence policy.

The four-day program offers intensive training in parliamentary procedures, policy-making, and media skills, culminating in a Practice Parliament session where participants debate youth-centered issues in a simulated legislative setting.

Last held in 2015, the initiative aims to strengthen youth participation in Fiji’s democracy.

The Fijian Parliament delivers the program with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, National Youth Council and the UNDP Fiji Parliament Support Project.

