Rabuka calls for stronger leadership

[Photo: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling for stronger leadership, sound judgment and a clear commitment to Fiji’s national interest.

He made the call while opening the inaugural Veimataki Leadership Series Dialogue, coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service.

Rabuka says statecraft is not limited to governing, but also involves effective leadership in Fiji’s domestic and international affairs.

The dialogue brings together permanent secretaries, heads of disciplined forces and senior civil servants, with the aim of strengthening leadership and passing institutional knowledge to future generations.

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Rabuka says “Veimataki” representing trust, reciprocity, stewardship and integrity should guide government decisions and Fiji’s international representation.

He reminded officials that statecraft is the responsibility of every ministry, not just the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rabuka urged participants to use the dialogue for honest reflection, stronger relationships and decisions that serve Fiji’s long-term national interest.