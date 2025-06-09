Yasawa woman speaks out at COP30

WWF District Representative for Nacula, Lavenia Naivalu.

A Fijian woman from the Yasawa Islands has delivered a powerful message at the COP30 climate talks in Brazil, urging world leaders to take stronger action to protect Pacific island communities on the front line of climate change.

WWF District Representative for Nacula, Lavenia Naivalu says her community continues to suffer from rising seas, droughts, and stronger cyclones.

“Every year, before we can recover from last year’s storms, we are already facing a drought, then followed by another cyclone and others. It’s too much for us. We are suffering on the front line.”

Naivalu is calling for climate finance that directly reaches Indigenous and local communities, helping them recover and adapt.

“For me and my community, we are holding the line at 1.5 degrees to stay alive. The cost of ensuring we can recover from the many cyclones and climate hazards we face is very high. I would like to see decisions on climate finance that will allow us, Indigenous and local communities, women, and youths to easily and directly access much-needed climate finance so that it effectively protects our natural resources and biodiversity, helps us close the gap on mitigation, and ensures our ability to adapt and be more resilient.”

Naivalu also urged world leaders to phase out fossil fuels and ensure the voices of Pacific communities are reflected in all global climate decisions.

She says she hopes future climate conferences, including COP31, will be held in the Pacific so the world can witness firsthand the struggle and resilience of those on the climate front lines.

“This story was produced as part of the 2025 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.”

