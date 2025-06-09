WRFL launches I-Recycle station to boost recycling and waste management

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited has launched the I-Recycle Station, which will enhance the connection between the I-Recycle Hub and the Frames and Bags setup.

This new addition to WRFL’s recycling infrastructure marks the next stage in the evolution of the company’s I-Recycle model.

WRFL says the I-Recycle Station is designed to meet the growing demand for practical, durable, and cost-effective recycling solutions, while supporting WRFL’s efforts to increase recycling rates and prevent recyclables from ending up in landfills and dumpsites.

WRFL Managing Director Joseph Inoke says the structure features a roofing system that protects recyclables from weather exposure, a key improvement for outdoor and semi-covered collection points.

He adds that the design supports a wide range of users, including industrial zones, corporates, and hospitality sites, providing a clean and organized space for waste segregation.

“The I-Recycle Station represents a new chapter in how we think about recycling infrastructure in Fiji.”

He also says that the design reflects WRFL’s commitment to continuous learning and adaptation, and symbolizes the company’s continued investment in innovation and its efforts to make recycling easier, more efficient, and more visible.

