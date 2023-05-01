Workshop to enhance officers' leadership skills

There is a need to strengthen leadership capabilities at all levels in the Fiji Police Force.

This was highlighted by Deputy Divisional Commander East/Superintendent of Police Kemueli Baledrokadroka while closing the Station Sergeant/Station Officers Workshop last week.

He says the workshop is designed to improve the standard of service delivery.

Article continues after advertisement

SP Baledrokadroka says the training has provided more empowerment programs for frontline officers, as leadership needed to be strengthened at all levels.

He says organizations will now have high expectations for officers’ ability to display sound management and leadership skills.

The workshop was facilitated by the Fiji Police Academy School of Leadership and Management.