Workshop to boost knowledge on narcotics

[Source: File]

The Fiji Police Force has emphasized the need for effective collaboration in addressing illicit drug trade.

This was highlighted during a two-day proactive narcotics workshop in Labasa this week.

Chairman of the Northern Division Crime Prevention Committee Satish Kumar says such a workshop empowers the officer’s knowledge on narcotics awareness.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it will also have an impact during awareness sessions when they are out in their communities.

The manager of the Narcotics Bureau, Assistant Superintendent of Police Reshmi Singh, and 70 police officers were also part of the workshop.