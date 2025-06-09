Wet weather forecast for Fiji

file photo

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the whole of Fiji as a trough of low pressure approaches the group.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, the system will bring widespread showers from tonight, increasing to occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms. The weather pattern is expected to affect the country until Tuesday.

The Nadi Weather Office states that there is a moderate level of confidence in the forecast.

They warned that intense downpours could trigger flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Poor visibility on roads is also expected, raising safety concerns for motorists.

Authorities have also advised members of the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers and streams during heavy rain.

