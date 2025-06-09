Waqa urges unity ahead of leaders’ meeting

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa says unity, climate action, and economic resilience must remain at the heart of the region’s agenda.

Speaking at a Forum meeting in Suva this morning, Waqa commended Tonga’s leadership over the past year, saying it has strengthened the Forum’s voice on critical priorities, including sustainable development and the “Green New Deal” strategy for a green Pacific economy.

He told members that peace and security, sustainable growth, and climate change remain urgent challenges with the upcoming COP31 in Australia set to be a key moment for the Pacific to push for ambitious global action.

“We must carry forward the outcomes of recent dialogues in education, health and social inclusion to guide our decisions at the upcoming leaders’ decisions next month”

Waqa also highlighted the need to protect ocean resources, address nuclear legacy issues, and invest in technology to connect the region.

He said today’s talks will directly shape the outcomes of next month’s Leaders’ Meeting in the Solomon Islands, and urged members to work with candour and unity to give Pacific leaders a strong mandate moving forward.

