WAF moves to improve facilities for women

The Water Authority of Fiji states it has established a gender task force to address gaps in workplace facilities.

Chief Executive Seru Soderberg highlighted this while making submissions on the Employment Relations (Amendment) Bill.

He told the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs that WAF has traditionally been a male-dominated organisation, with many depots and operational sites equipped only with male washrooms.

Article continues after advertisement

“And we are actively working towards building new washrooms to accommodate for our female colleagues. And I don’t see any issues with facilitating as well a special area to facilitate breastfeeding.”

Soderberg acknowledged the need to upgrade facilities to better accommodate women, including young mothers, as workforce demographics gradually shift.

During the deliberations, Committee Chair Sakiusa Tubuna said the proposed Bill includes provisions to support women in the workplace, including facilities for breastfeeding mothers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.