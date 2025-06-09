Voters lose track of their MPs, says Vosarogo

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says Fiji’s single-constituency electoral system makes it nearly impossible for voters to hold MPs accountable to their local communities.

Villagers in Bua told him Ministers representing their areas have failed to deliver on promises, leaving them feeling neglected.

“The challenge with our current electoral system is that, as a voter, you cannot pinpoint someone and say, ‘You represent us in this particular constituency like Bua Rural or Bua Urban.”

Vosarogo contrasts this with previous systems, where voters chose representatives from their own districts.

“In the past, you voted for someone because that person came from your area. If they didn’t perform, you had the right to vote them out. Now, MPs are required to serve the whole of Fiji, not just their home area.”

The Minister also states that the review of the Electoral Act is complete and the report has been submitted to the Attorney-General’s office for consideration.

