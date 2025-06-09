Vodafone Nasinu Festival shines light on community development

Nasinu Town Council Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus says the 2025 Vodafone Nasinu Festival is more than just an entertainment event, it’s a key fundraiser supporting the council’s charitable trust, which finances various community development projects.

He explains that all proceeds from the festival go directly towards initiatives that benefit residents across Nasinu.

Magnus revealed that last year’s festival raised $70,000, which was used to install solar lights in 31 settlements, improving safety and accessibility for residents, particularly women and children.

“These communities were forgotten. There were no lights within the communities, so it was total darkness. So we brought them light. Apart from the 31, we have another 27 to 29 settlements that we need to light up, including the hut settlements.”



Nasinu Town Council Special Administrator’s Chair Felix Magnus.

Magnus says this year’s festival will continue to build on that success, with plans to invest new funds in lighting up footpaths and crossings as part of ongoing community safety efforts.

He also acknowledged the strong support from small businesses and encouraged larger companies to get involved, support the festival, and contribute to improving the lives of Nasinu residents.

The Vodafone Nasinu Festival is currently underway and will conclude this Saturday.

