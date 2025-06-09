Vehicle misuse under scrutiny

Strict measures are being enforced to curb the misuse of government vehicles.

This comes as more than 750 accidents involving government-owned and leased vehicles were recorded between January 2023 and February this year, costing taxpayers an estimated $7 million in repairs.

The government states that it aims to enhance accountability and improve road safety to address these incidents.

Article continues after advertisement



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says processes such as fleet monitoring and public reporting of abuse are already in place, with tougher penalties to follow.

“We are mounting training programs as well for our drivers to ensure that there is proper protocol, there is proper understanding of the responsibilities of drivers and those who use drivers to travel, that government vehicles are not abused, because if it is abused, you know, it incurs cost.”

Professor Prasad adds that taxpayers ultimately bear the cost of negligence and urged the public to report cases of abuse.



Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau states that restrictions on after-hours use of government vehicles are under review.

“So we might need to have permits for them to move around after hours signed off by the Permanent Secretary and coordinate with the police to check that. Any driver who does not have that should be stopped on the spot and the vehicle confiscated.”

Ro Filipe adds that ministers are also urged to personally monitor the use of vehicles.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.