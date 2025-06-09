Vakarisi given time to respond to state’s submissions

Jone Vakarisi convicted of drug possession and damaging police property appeared in the Suva High Court this morning for a review of his sentence.

He appeared before Chief Justice Salesi Temo for the hearing to review a sentence earlier imposed by the Suva Magistrate Court.

Vakarisi had pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of damaging property. The offences were committed in 2023.

According to the court’s summary of facts that were read in court, Vakarisi was found with 15.2 grams of marijuana. During the same incident, he also damaged a police officer’s uniform.

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The Magistrate Court had earlier sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment, but the sentence was suspended for two years.

State counsel Hezakaia Noafaga filed and served there submissions to Vakarisi in court this morning.

Vakarisi is representing himself in this matter.

Justice Temo has directed the prosecution to address several issues in its submissions, including whether the sentence imposed by the lower court was appropriate and served the interests of justice.

Vakarisi’s bail has been further extended.

This matter has been adjourned to the 13th of next month for Vakarisi to respond to the prosecutions submissions.